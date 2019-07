07/15/19 – 9:59 A.M.

A Columbus Grove man was killed in an industrial accident Saturday morning at Colonial Surface Solutions in the village. The Lima News reports that 53-year-old Darren Langhals was struck in the head around 8 a.m. by a steel beam. The Allen County Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is expected to start an investigation today.