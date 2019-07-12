Free Paper Shredding Event Tomorrow For Hancock County Residents

07/12/19 – 12:00 P.M.

You’ll want to make sure you shred confidential documents like old tax forms or medical files to help protect your identity. Courtney Comstock from Hancock County Solid Waste Management District said that they want to help you out with a paper shredding event tomorrow.

Comstock said they’re even bringing in specialized trucks to help.

She added that they will take up to four boxes of your documents and shred them for free. They will be out at the Hancock County Educational Service Center at 7868 County Road 140 from 9 a.m. to noon.