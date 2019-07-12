Residents Of Findlay-Hancock County Can Sign Up For Emergency Alerts

07/12/19 – 10:30 A.M.

The City of Findlay is urging residents in both the city and the county to sign up for the alert system. Mayor Christina Muryn (Murn/rhymes with burn) explained that the system has many features…

Muryn said that this can help clarify specific parts of the county that are affected. She added that they have been working with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to include people outside of the city as well.

You can learn more or get signed up at findlayohio.com.