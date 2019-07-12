Blanchard Valley Hospital Earns Stroke Awards
07/12/19 – 7:55 A.M.
Blanchard Valley Hospital earned 2 stroke distinctions. The hospital was named a recipient of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus award. They also earned the Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award. These awards recognize the hospital for ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to national guidelines and standards.