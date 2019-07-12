Hancock County Commissioners Approve Additional Funds To Help With Kids In Care

07/12/19 – 5:22 A.M.

The care and housing of foster children continues to require additional funds in Hancock County. The Hancock County Commissioners approved an additional appropriation of $327,000 to the county JFS to help with the issue. The county spends almost 100,000 per month for the service.

The opioid epidemic has caused an increase in the number of children placed in foster care. Back in 2014, there were only 34 children in foster care. That number has nearly tripled to 91 kids in care now.