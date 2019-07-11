Hearing Set For Sunny Farms Landfill Operating License

07/11/19 – 9:03 A.M.

A hearing is set for Sunny Farms Landfill’s operating license later this month. The hearing will be in the basement conference room of the Seneca County General Health District building at 9:30 a.m. on July 29. The Advertiser-Tribune reports that the hearing is expected to last 3 to 4 days.

The hearing is set because of the health board decision made in February to issue a notice of intent to deny the landfill’s operating license. Over 80 residents voiced opposition to the landfill late last year when the board was scheduled to consider the renewal of the license. Residents were concerned with odors coming from the landfill.