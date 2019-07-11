Lima Teen Sentenced For Drug Deal Gone Bad

07/11/19 – 7:58 A.M.

A Lima teen was sentenced to six years in prison yesterday. The Lima News reports that D’Sean Robertson received the sentence for what was described as a poorly-executed drug deal. Robertson was sentenced to three years on a non-mandatory prison term. That will be served consecutively with a mandatory three-year sentence for the use of a firearm on a felony charge of felonious assault.

According to the newspaper, Robertson was robbed of marijuana and money by the victim of the case before taking the actions that lead to the 6-year sentence.