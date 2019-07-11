Sheriff’s Office Still Looking For Woman In Relation To Mount Blanchard Man’s Death

07/11/19 – 5:29 A.M.

Authorities believe the person of interest in a Mount Blanchard man’s death may have been given a ride. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone that might have given a ride to Ashlie Velasquez to step forward. Sheriff Michael Heldman said that she is the last person known to have seen 22-year-old Boe Bushong alive.

A woman called the sheriff’s office in the early morning hours of July 5. She told the authorities that Velasquez may have been trying to flag down a vehicle for a ride from the State Route 37 area between 11 p.m. on July 4 and 5 a.m. on July 5.

The sheriff’s office was called to Bushong’s home just after 10 p.m. on July 4. Heldman did not give any information on the cause of death.