Community Events for Monday, May 13

Blood Donation Drive Tomorrow, Noon-6pm at the Kalida Knights of Columbus. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Lunch in the Park on Thursday, 11am-1pm presented by the Ottawa Senior Citizens Association at Waterworks Park. Menu includes taco salad, sloppy joes, brats and hot dogs. Carry-out also available.

(419-523-5593)

Blood Donation Drive on Saturday, 9am-2pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Millstream Woodcarvers Show on Saturday, 10am-5pm at their workshop (2230 Blanchard Ave). Free admission.

(No contact number)

5th annual Spring Arts & Crafts and Classic Car Show on Saturday at the Bloomdale Community Center. Craft show 9am-3pm, car show 11am-2pm. Proceeds benefit Cancer Patient Services.

(No contact number)

Red Cross “Gala on the Green” Fundraiser on Saturday, 7pm at the Findlay Country Club. Food, entertainment, silent auction, more. Tickets $150/person. For info: RedCross.org/GalaOnTheGreen2019

(419-422-9322)

Chicken & Pork Chop BBQ on Sunday, 11am-1:30pm at Ottawa Fire Station 100 (Agner St). Cost $8, carry-out only. Proceeds benefit the Ottawa Volunteer Fire Association.

(419-523-4299 or 419-523-5039)

Blood Donation Drives on Tuesday, May 21, Noon-6pm at the Miller City Sportsman’s Club and Wednesday, May 22, Noon-6pm at the Meadows of Leipsic. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, May 23, 11am-5pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The Blanchard Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association Meeting & Luncheon on Thursday, May 23, 1pm at Kathy’s Korner Restaurant, Arcadia. All veterans, family & friends are welcome.

(419-435-3588 / 419-618-8660)

Car, Truck, Motorcycle & Tractor Show on Saturday, May 25 at Carey Waterworks Park. Registration at 10am, show 1-4pm, Awards at 4pm. Registration $10 (spectator admission Free). Food, prizes, craft show, more. Sponsored by Carey VFW Post 3759, proceeds benefit VFW Ohio charities.

(419-721-8014)

Paw Printing for Pups on Saturday, May 25, 10:30am-2:30pm at the Humane Society of Hancock County (Fostoria Ave). Snacks and treats, prizes, more. Free.

(No contact number)

Friends of the Putnam County District Library annual Used Book Sale on Tuesday & Wednesday, June 4-5, 9am-8pm at the 4th Street Gym, Ottawa. Hardback and paperback books of all kinds, CDs, DVDs, records, electronics, more. Proceeds to benefit library locations throughout Putnam County.

(419-615-8303)

Bowling Tournament Fundraiser for the Bluffton Child Development Center on Friday, June 14, 6pm at Southgate Lanes, Bluffton. $20/person.

(419-358-8222)

Benefit Dinner and Concert featuring the Anything Goes Rhythm & Blues Band on Saturday, June 22, 6-10pm at the Findlay Elks Club. Food by Amigo’s Catering, prizes, silent auction, more. Cost $20, proceeds benefit Special Needs Parent Support. For info: www.SpecialNeedsParentSupportOfNWOH.org

(419-306-7428)

Danny Payne Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, July 20 at Red Hawk Run. Cost $75/player, $300/team. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association. Call for info.

(419-619-6488)