Road Work Projects Continue In Findlay This Week

5/13/19 – 4:53 A.M.

Road work will keep part of a busy Findlay road closed again this week. The city says West Sandusky Street between Cory Street and Western Avenue remains closed in the eastbound direction for curb replacement. You can still use the road in the westbound direction.

Curb replacement projects are also taking place on Summit Street between Lima Street and Lima Avenue, Hurd Avenue between Lima Avenue and Stadium Drive, and Woodworth Drive between Fostoria Avenue and the cul-de-sac.

Elsewhere, East Foulke Avenue is closed between Blanchard Street and the railroad tracks for a repaving project. A paving project is also taking place on Dayton Avenue between Balsey and Tiffin avenues.

Stanford Parkway remains closed for waterline replacement work between Westfield Drive and River Road.