5/13/19 – 5:00 A.M.

You’ll see some lane restrictions on State Route 613 in parts of Putnam County this week. ODOT says crews are performing pavement repair work on the highway in spots between Hancock County and Paulding County.

Pavement repair work is also taking place on State Route 108 between State Routes 15 and 613. You’ll see lane restrictions in that area as well.