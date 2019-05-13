Help Offered For Those With Suspended Driver’s Licenses

5/13/19 – 5:08 A.M.

If you have a suspended drivers license you can get it taken care of this week. The Findlay Municipal Court is holding its second driving under suspension day this Thursday. Representatives from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Job and Family Services, and insurance companies will be available to help those who have suspended licenses.

The BMV is offering reduced reinstatement fees. They are waiving all fees for those receiving SNAP benefits.

The event is from 9:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Findlay Municipal Court Thursday. Officials say it’s a good idea to get high-risk insurance arranged before arriving.

MORE: Preregister here.