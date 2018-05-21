Community Events for Monday, May 21

Miss Ohio 2017 Sarah Clapper will speak on resiliency and overcoming obstacles in life Tonight, 7pm at Winebrenner. Free, presented by the Children’s Mentoring Connection.

(419-424-9752)

Blood Donation Drives this week Today, Noon-6pm at the Kalida Knights of Columbus and Tomorrow, Noon-6pm at the Meadows of Leipsic. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives this week Tomorrow, 11am-5pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St); on Wednesday, 3am-2pm at Hearthside Foods, McComb and on Friday, Noon-6pm at First Presbyterian Church (S Main St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The 29th Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic will be held Monday, June 11 at the Findlay Country Club. Grounds pass admission (including lunch) is $10, call for tickets. Proceeds benefit Bridge Hospice, the BVHS Center for Simulation & Clinical Excellence and the Julie Cole Junior Golf Fund.

(419-423-5457)

7th annual Golf For Kids’ Sake to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Shotgun start at 1pm. For info or to register: www.BBBSwco.com

(419-222-8500)