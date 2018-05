5/21/18 – 4:25 A.M.

Two local parishes are merging. The All Saints Parish of New Riegel, Ohio is joining forces with the Saints Patrick and Andrew Parish of Basom, Ohio. These two parishes are part of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo. Bishop Daniel Thomas made the announcement of the merger yesterday, saying, “While such a merger may invoke feelings of deep pain, uncertainty and a sense of loss, it should not diminish our faith.”