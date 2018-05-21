Findlay Man After Leading Police On Early Morning Chase

5/21/18 – 5:07 A.M.

Findlay police arrested a man after he led them on a high-speed chase early Sunday morning. Officers say they tried to pull over 33-year-old Matthew Ekleberry for driving without an exhaust in the 300 block of Walnut Street around 1:30 a.m. As the chase began, a woman jumped from the moving car.

Ekleberry allegedly hit a parked car on Howard Street, and his car finally broke down on Blanchard Township Road 84 near State Route 12.

Ekleberry now faces charges of fleeing and eluding, driving under suspension, failure to control, leaving the scene of an accident and having a defective exhaust. The woman who jumped from the car said she wasn’t injured. Police did not charge her with anything.