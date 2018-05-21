New Road Projects Start In Hancock County This Week

5/21/18 – 5:21 A.M.

You’ll see some new road projects pop up in Hancock County this week. ODOT says crews are closing U.S. 224 between Road 276 and Road 23 in West Independence for 45 days starting today. The closure is for a bridge overlay project. The detour around the closure includes using U.S. 23 and State Route 12.

ODOT is also closing State Route 103 between County Road 9 and Township Road 65 for 30 days starting Wednesday. Crews are replacing a culvert in that area.

Elsewhere, State Route 37 remains restricted to one lane between Findlay and County Road 172 for a repaving project. Crews will continue repaving work on State Route 103 between Roads 70 and 177 in the village of Arlington.

ODOT is also continuing repaving work on State Route 698 between State Route 103 and County Road 24 in Jenera.

You’ll also see berm repair on State Route 37 from Route 15 to the Hardin County line, U.S. 68 from Findlay to the Hardin County Line, and State Route 103 between Bluffton and the Wyandot County line.