Community Events for Monday, September 16

Community Gospel Sing with Dino & Cheryl Kartsonakis Tonight, 7pm at the Van Buren HS auditorium.

(419-299-3911)

Soup & Pie Luncheon on Thursday, 11am-3pm at the Ottawa Senior Citizens Association. Beef Vegetable or Ham & Bean soup with beef sandwiches and homemade desserts. Live music, more.

(No contact number)

Findlay Hope House Golf Outing on Friday at Lakeland Golf Course, Fostoria. Registration at 8am, shotgun start at 9am. 4-person scramble, cost $50/person (includes breakfast and lunch). Proceeds benefit Findlay Hope House for the Homeless. For info: LakelandGC.com

(No contact number)

Gospel Concert on Saturday at 50 North (E Melrose Ave). Featured performers include Dan Bayes, One Voice, The Seekers and The Foresters. Dinner at 5pm ($6), music begins at 6pm. Offering taken to support ministry work.

(419-423-1725)

Rehearsals for the annual holiday performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at Bluffton University begin Tuesday, September 24, 7-8:30pm at Mosiman Hall. All community members are invited to join the chorus. performance will be on 12/8.

(419-358-3347)

Breakthrough Harvest Church annual Craft Sale on Saturday, September 28, 10am-3pm at the Putnam County YMCA, Ottawa. Free admission and prize drawings. Proceeds benefit the church’s youth camp fund.

(419-456-3495)

All-you-can-eat Fish Fry on Saturday, September 28, 5pm at the So-Han-Co Sportsman’s Club. Cost $9/Adults, $5/Age 12 & Under.

(No contact number)

10th annual Northwest Poker Run 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, October 27 at the Car-E-It, Ottawa. Registration at 1pm, race begins at 2pm. Proceeds benefit the NW Ohio Arctic Wolves Sled Hockey team. For details, call Northwest Physical Therapy.

(419-523-9003)