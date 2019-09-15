Findlay Municipal Building Entrance Temporarily Moving

The City of Findlay is letting people know that the entrance to the municipal building will be temporarily moved for a few days.

The city says for Monday, September 16th and Tuesday, September 17th the entrance to the municipal building will be temporarily moved to the south side entrance, which is the entrance that faces the south (Crawford Street) parking lot.

All employees and visitors to the municipal building will have to use the south entrance for those two days.

The Dorney Plaza entrance (east entrance) is being temporarily closed for entryway repair and will be inaccessible during the process.