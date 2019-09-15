Sheriff’s Office Tickets Man After Crash On U.S. 224

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man was cited for running a stop sign and causing a crash east of Findlay that shook up four people.

The crash happened around 9:15 Saturday night on U.S. 224 at County Road 330.

The sheriff’s office says David Gebby, 53, of Fostoria, was driving north on County Road 330 in his truck when he didn’t yield at the stop sign and was hit by an SUV that was going east on U.S. 224.

Front and side airbags deployed in the SUV.

Gebby and a passenger, as well as two people in the other vehicle, were treated on the scene by EMS crews and released.

The sheriff’s office says Gebby was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.