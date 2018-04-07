Community Events for Saturday, April 7

Rummage Sale Today, 8am-4pm at First United Church of Christ (Greendale Ave). New & used items, household & pet items, crafts, food, more.

Arts and Crafts & Marketplace Show Today, 10am-3pm at Cory-Rawson School. Gift baskets, prizes, bake sale, concessions, more. Sponsored by the C-R cheerleaders.

Annual Christian Clearing House Garage Sale Today, 8:30am-4pm and Tomorrow, 1-4pm at Brinkman’s Country Corner (E Sandusky St). Tickets for the early-bird Friday event are also available, for info: www.CCHSupport.org

(419-422-2222)

Dinner & Gospel Sing Today at the South Side Restaurant (S Main St) and Tomorrow at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, music at 6pm.

(419-934-5456)

Family Fun “Prom Night” on Tuesday, 6:30pm at the Putnam County District Library Ottawa location. Come dressed up for music, dancing and other activities. Free, sponsored by the Friends of the PCDL. For info: www.MyPCDL.org

(419-523-3747)

Bakery Trivia & Game Night at Blanchard Valley School on Friday, April 13, 5:30-7:30pm. Prizes, gift baskets, food, more. Sponsored by Friends of BVS, for info: www.facebook.com/BVSFriends

(419-422-8173)

“YOU-nique: God’s Special Possession” Interdenominational Women’s Conference on Saturday, April 14 at Camden Falls Conference Center, Tiffin. Guest speaker, music, fellowship, more. Cost $28, includes lunch and continental breakfast. Presented by Women ACT (Acclaiming Christ Together). Call for reservations.

(419-448-4812 or 419-448-9852)

17th annual Spring Craft & Home Show on Saturday, April 14, 9am-3pm at the Hardin County Fairgrounds, Kenton. Home & yard décor, florals, candles, seasonal items, home party vendors, baked goods, more. Lunch available.

(937-354-5531 or 419-673-6948)

Riley Creek Festival on Saturday, April 14, 11am-4:30pm at the Bluffton University Sommer Center. Inflatables, games & activities, rubber duck race, food, more. Free admission.

All-you-can-eat Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, April 21, 8am-Noon at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St). $6/Adults, $4/Age 10 & Under. Proceeds benefit Christian Clearing House.

(419-422-2222)

The Putnam County District Library will host an informational seminar on Powers of Attorney & Trustee Investment Powers on Monday, April 23, 6:30pm at the Columbus Grove location and Thursday, April 26, 6:30pm at the Ottawa location. Free, registration recommended. For info: www.MyPCDL.org

(419-523-3747)

“Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” to benefit Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services on Saturday, April 28, 10:30am at Riverside Park, with a Kickoff Party on Friday, April 27, 5-7pm at The Gathering (Cost $20, call for tickets). To register as a walker, team or volunteer, visit: www.OpenArmsFindlay.com

(419-420-9261)

4th annual Spring Arts and Crafts Show & Classic Car Show on Saturday, April 28 at the Bloomdale Community Center (SR18). Craft show 9am-3pm, Car show 11am-2pm, Silent auction 9am-2pm. Proceeds benefit Cancer Patient Services.

The Wyandot Memorial Hospital Guild Annual Tea will be held on Monday, April 30, 1:30pm at the hospital conference room. Annual membership dues are $2.

(904-305-3600)

“Color Me Happy” Walk & 5K to fight the stigma of mental illness on Saturday, May 19 at Riverside Park. Registration at 9am, walk/run at 10am, family events until 3pm. Registration $45/Adults, $10/Age 6-12. Sponsored by NAMI of Hancock County. For info: www.NAMIHancockCounty.org

(419-425-5988)

The Findlay “Great Strides” Walk to cure Cystic Fibrosis will be Sunday, May 20 at Riverbend. Check-in at 1pm, walk begins at 2pm. For info: www.CFF.org/GreatStrides

(248-269-8759)