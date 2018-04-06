Hancock County Commissioners Want More Information On Landfill Project

04/06/18 – 1:09 P.M.

The Hancock County Commissioners talked about seeding and mulching a part of the county’s sanitary landfill property Thursday. Before making any decisions that commissioners wanted to get more information. They said that they are going to ask landfill manager Don Moses about a $45,000 bid from Deitering’s Landscape Inc. The company has previously worked for the county.

The project will cover about 18 acres.