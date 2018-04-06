Opioid Meeting Talks About Helping Younger People And Families

04/06/18 – 11:31 A.M.

Area professionals met last night for a public forum on services for families affected by the opioid epidemic. The event was focused on helping young people who are using drugs and those whose families have been affected. Hancock County ADAMHS Board consultant Michael Flaherty addiction is a family illness.

Flaherty said it is important to discuss the effects drug use has on family and friends with your kids. He added that to remember that if there are signs of drug use, there might also be signs of another mental health issues.

ADAMHS deputy director Amber Wolfrom said that families are not alone. She said that the ADAMHS Board and their website are available to help.