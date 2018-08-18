Community Events for Saturday, August 18

3rd annual Running With The Law Sprint Triathlon & 5K Race Today, 8:30am at Four Seasons Park, Kalida. Proceeds benefit the Putnam County Sheriff Auxiliary school & community programs. For info: www.Facebook.com/PutnamCountyFundraisingEvents

(No contact number)

Mt. Blanchard Heritage Days Festival Today, 10am-4pm. Events/activities include a vintage car show, woodcarving and sidewalk chalk art artists, chicken & pork chop BBQ, crafts, petting zoo, games, prizes, kids’ carnival, historical tours and wagon rides, more.

(419-306-3073)

Back-To-School Carnival Today, 1:30-3:30pm at Camp Fire Northwest Ohio (W Hardin St). Food, games, bounce house, more. Free.

(419-422-5415)

Wyandot County Memorial Hospital Guild will meet on Monday, August 27, 1:30pm at the hospital conference room. Anyone interested in assisting with the Guild’s activities at the county fair are welcome.

(904-305-3600)

Putnam County ALS Benefit Golf Outing & Walk on Saturday, September 8 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Golf outing at 8:30am, walk and balloon release commemorating ALS patients at 11am.

(No contact number)

Chicken BBQ on Sunday, September 9, Noon-2pm at Houcktown United Methodist Church. Cost $7 in advance, call for tickets. Dine-in or carry-out.

(419-889-5180)

4th annual “Touch a Truck” Day on Saturday, September 15, 10am-2pm at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. Big rigs and heavy equipment from farm implements to semi trucks on display, Tractor rides, test drive demonstrations, skilled trade demos, farm safety information, more. Free.

(No contact number)

Hancock County Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held on Saturday, September 22, 9am at the University of Findlay Koehler Center. Games, entertainment, crafts, music, kids’ zone, food, more. For info and to register: www.alz.org/nwohio/walk

(800-272-3900)

Designer Purse Bingo on Saturday, October 27 at the Findlay Elks at Northridge. Pre-party at 5pm, Bingo at 7pm. Cost $40, including appetizers, door prizes, more. Proceeds to benefit the Elks Building Fund. For info: www.FindlayElks.org

(No contact number)