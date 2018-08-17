Fostoria Teen Takes Top Honors In State Fair Competition

8/17/18 – 8:32 A.M.

A Fostoria teenager recently took first place in an Ohio State Fair competition. The Review-Times reports 14-year-old Belinda Burkett’s radio-controlled project took top honors at the Science Fun with Electricity for Engineering Excitement Day. She also received the Julie Miller Memorial Award for “Woman of the Year” in electrical engineering.

Burkett created a remote control carousel featuring animals that go up and down for her project.

