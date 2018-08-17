Carey Council Votes To Change Traffic Regulations Near School

8/17/18 – 8:23 A.M.

Carey Village Council has reversed course on traffic around the school. Members approved closing a section of Memorial Park road between the high school baseball diamond and the tennis courts and opening the previously closed exit from the school parking lot. The rest of the park road will have two-way traffic, and there will be a “no outlet” sign posted at the park entrance.

Council members say the move will ease traffic around the school and also keep people at the park safe.

