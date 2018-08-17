Grant Will Help Pay For Phosphorus Reduction In Tiderishi Creek Watershed

8/17/18 – 7:48 A.M.

The Blanchard River Watershed Partnership recently received a grant to help reduce sediment and phosphorus in the Tiderishi Creek watershed. The grant from the Great Lakes Commission is for more than $147,000. Nearly 80 percent of the watershed is cropland. The money will help pay for things like nutrient management plans, controlled water structures, and in-stream sediment removal.

Each project involves cost-share for farmers in the area. Interested farmers should call Phil Martin at the Hancock Soil and Water Conservation District. The number is 419-422-6487.