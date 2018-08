8/17/18 – 7:36 A.M.

Blanchard Valley Health System is adding an office in Fostoria. The Findlay-based healthcare provider plans on opening Blanchard Valley Obstetrics & Gynecology in an office at 617 North Countyline Street. Health system officials say the new office will open in early September.

Dr. Mohamed El Nemr will be a provide services at the new facility a well as at the Neil & Laura Clark Women & Children’s Center in Findlay.