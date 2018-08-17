More School Districts Hiring School Resource Officers

8/17/18 – 7:26 A.M.

Two more school districts in Hancock County are opting to have their own resource officer. On Thursday Van Buren’s school board voted to pay sheriff deputy Matthew Crouch $52,000 for full-time services. Riverdale’s school board recently approved a $52,000 contract with Deputy Kreg Sheets.

Deputy Shane Leeth will continue to work as a school resource officer in other county schools.

School resource officers are responsible for crime prevention in schools. They also teach lessons on topics like alcohol, drugs, and personal safety.

MORE: The Courier