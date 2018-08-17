Hancock County K9 Charlie Helps Track Man Wanted On Warrant

8/17/18 – 7:13 A.M.

Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man wanted on a warrant out of Seneca County near Mount Cory Thursday. A post on the office’s Facebook page says deputies responded to East Washington Street in the village around 4 p.m. The suspect took off before they got there, but they were able to track the man with K9 deputy Charlie.

Charlie tracked the man through a bean field and wooded thicket. The man surrendered as Charlie closed in.

Officials haven’t publicly identified the man.