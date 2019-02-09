Community Events 

Community Events for Saturday, February 9

Chris Oaks

Dinner Gospel Concert Tomorrow at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, music at 6pm featuring the 441 Quartet and Gary Herren. Presented by Truck Stop Ministries.
(419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456)

“Symphony Storytime” for children on Monday, 10:30am at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library featuring members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org
(419-422-1712)

“Love Is In The Air” – an elegant evening in the company of loved ones on Thursday at Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University. Live music with a five-course tasting menu (and complimentary child care). Seating at 5:30 and 7:30pm. Cost $20, call for tickets.
(419-358-3347)

All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry on Saturday, February 16, 5pm at the SoHanCo Sportsman’s Club (TR31), Arlington. Cost $9/Adults, $5/Age 12 & Under.
(No contact number)

Workplace Communication Forum on Tuesday, February 19, 11am at Yoder Recital Hall at Bluffton University, featuring a discussion on difficult questions that come up at work, home and church called “What to Say – How to Say It”. Free.
(No contact number)

Teen Game Night on Wednesday, February 20, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Come enjoy a large variety of card and board games. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org
(419-422-1712)

Spaghetti Supper on Saturday, March 2, 5:30-7pm at Beech Grove Wesleyan Church, Carey. Cost $8/Adults, $6/Age 10 & Under. Call for ticket information.
(740-457-8914)

The Fostoria High School Music Department’s production of “The Little Mermaid” will be staged Friday & Saturday, March 22-23, 8pm and Sunday, March 24, 3pm. Call for tickets.
(419-436-4110)

Fairy Tale Tea Party (for age 5 & Up with adult caregiver) on Saturday, February 23, 10:30am at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library featuring a special performance by cast members of Youtheatre’s “Honk, Jr.” For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org
(419-422-1712)

Bluffton University Concert Band in concert on Sunday, February 24, 2:30pm at Yoder Recital Hall on the BU campus. Free.
(No contact number)

Women’s Lenten Luncheon Series begins Wednesday, March 6 (thru April 10), Noon each week at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Upper Sandusky. A different menu and speaker will be featured each week. Cost $4, nursery provided.
(419-310-2293)