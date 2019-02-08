Upper Sandusky Teen Injured In One Car Crash

02/08/19 – 10:16 P.M.

An Upper Sandusky teenager was severely injured in an accident on County Highway 44 Thursday. The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened around 5:30 a.m. northwest of Upper Sandusky. 17-year-old Jonathon Lambrite was driving west and going fast on County Highway 44 when he went off the south side of the road. He struck two power poles and was thrown from the vehicle.

Wyandot County EMS took Lambrite to the Wyandot County Hospital with serious injuries. Officers cited Lambrite for reckless operation.