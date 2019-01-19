Community Events for Saturday, January 19

STEM Saturday Today, 11am at the Children’s Museum of Findlay. Learn about trains and steam engine power with NW Ohio Railroad Preservation. Free with museum admission, for info: www.CMFindlay.com

(567-250-9616)

45th anniversary Open House on Monday, 12n at the Children’s Mentoring Connection of Hancock County (E Lincoln St). Information on mentoring opportunities, sign up for the Bowling for Kids fundraising event, more. For info: www.CMCHancock.org

(419-424-9752)

“Tales for Tots” at the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum on Wednesday. Registration at 10:45, storytime at 11am with activities, sign language, music, more. Free, optional sack lunch to follow.

(419-434-4560)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, Noon-6pm at St. Anthony of Padua Parish, Columbus Grove. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Fire & Ice Gala to benefit Camp Fire Northwest Ohio on Saturday, January 26, 7am at the Hancock Hotel, downtown Findlay. For info and tickets: www.CampFireNWOhio.com

(No contact number)

Dance Party on Saturday, January 26, 7-11pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main Cross). Admission $10.

(No contact number)

College Safety Day on Sunday, January 27, 2-4pm at County Line Church, Harrod. Members of the Allen Co. Sheriff’s office will offer information and training on self-defense and active shooter situations. Free.

(419-234-7753)

The Literacy Coalition of Hancock County is sponsoring a short story contest for kids in grades K-5 through Thursday, January 31. Stories can be on any subject and must be no more than 350 words with or without illustrations. Entry forms and complete rules at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library or online at: www.HancockLiteracy.org

(419-422-8766)

Dinner & Gospel Sing on Saturday, February 2 at South Side Restaurant (S Main St). Dinner at 5pm, music 6-8pm featuring Jimmy Bloomfield, Jesse Davila and The Singing Crowes.

(419-934-5456)

Valentine Tea on Saturday, February 9, 12:30pm at the Grammes-Brown House, Tiffin. Entertainment will be ‘Love is in the Air: Songs of Love’ by Mimi Lange Johnston. $20/person, reservations required.

(419-448-8312)

Dinner Gospel Concert on Sunday, February 10 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, music at 6pm featuring the 441 Quartet and Gary Herren. Presented by Truck Stop Ministries.

(419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456)

The Fostoria High School Music Department’s production of “The Little Mermaid” will be staged Friday & Saturday, March 22-23, 8pm and Sunday, March 24, 3pm. Call for tickets.

(419-436-4110)