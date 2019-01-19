Winter Storm Brings Hazardous Conditions and Cancellations.

The winter weather is creating hazardous driving for the area. Snow and drifting snow is contributing to low visibility and slippery conditions. Local sheriff departments have declared roadway and snow emergencies and numerous activities are being cancelled.

For an updated list of cancellations click HERE. If you have a cancellation to submit, call the WFIN Newsroom at 419-422-2056.

To sign up for weather and sheriff road alerts, click HERE.