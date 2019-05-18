Community Events for Saturday, May 18

Blood Donation Drive Today, 9am-2pm at the Findlay Moose Lodge (W Main-Cross). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Millstream Woodcarvers Show Today, 10am-5pm at their workshop (2230 Blanchard Ave). Free admission.

(No contact number)

5th annual Spring Arts & Crafts and Classic Car Show Today at the Bloomdale Community Center. Craft show 9am-3pm, car show 11am-2pm. Proceeds benefit Cancer Patient Services.

(No contact number)

Chicken & Pork Chop BBQ Tomorrow, 11am-1:30pm at Ottawa Fire Station 100 (Agner St). Cost $8, carry-out only. Proceeds benefit the Ottawa Volunteer Fire Association.

(419-523-4299 or 419-523-5039)

Blood Donation Drives on Tuesday, Noon-6pm at the Miller City Sportsman’s Club and Wednesday, Noon-6pm at the Meadows of Leipsic. Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drive on Thursday, 11am-5pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St). Walk-in’s welcome or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The Blanchard Valley Chapter of the Battle of the Bulge Association Meeting & Luncheon on Thursday, 1pm at Kathy’s Korner Restaurant, Arcadia. All veterans, family & friends are welcome.

(419-435-3588 / 419-618-8660)

Car, Truck, Motorcycle & Tractor Show on Saturday, May 25 at Carey Waterworks Park. Registration at 10am, show 1-4pm, Awards at 4pm. Registration $10 (spectator admission Free). Food, prizes, craft show, more. Sponsored by Carey VFW Post 3759, proceeds benefit VFW Ohio charities.

(419-721-8014)

Paw Printing for Pups on Saturday, May 25, 10:30am-2:30pm at the Humane Society of Hancock County (Fostoria Ave). Snacks and treats, prizes, more. Free.

(No contact number)

Friends of the Putnam County District Library annual Used Book Sale on Tuesday & Wednesday, June 4-5, 9am-8pm at the 4th Street Gym, Ottawa. Hardback and paperback books of all kinds, CDs, DVDs, records, electronics, more. Proceeds to benefit library locations throughout Putnam County.

(419-615-8303)

Bowling Tournament Fundraiser for the Bluffton Child Development Center on Friday, June 14, 6pm at Southgate Lanes, Bluffton. $20/person.

(419-358-8222)

Benefit Dinner and Concert featuring the Anything Goes Rhythm & Blues Band on Saturday, June 22, 6-10pm at the Findlay Elks Club. Food by Amigo’s Catering, prizes, silent auction, more. Cost $20, proceeds benefit Special Needs Parent Support. For info: www.SpecialNeedsParentSupportOfNWOH.org

(419-306-7428)

Danny Payne Memorial Golf Outing on Saturday, July 20 at Red Hawk Run. Cost $75/player, $300/team. Proceeds benefit the American Heart Association. Call for info.

(419-619-6488)