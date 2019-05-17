Suicides Rates On The Rise

05/17/19 – 7:10 P.M.

Suicide rates across Ohio are on the rise and that includes Hancock County. That’s according to NAMI Hancock County Executive Director Eric McKee…

McKee adds that this is affecting more men than women, with about 4 times as many men committing suicide than women. He said that they are worked both at the state and local levels to make a plan to raise education and provide services to prevent suicide.

He added that the plans also include getting processes and policies in place to help people. McKee said one such program they are looking at is the Man Therapy program. McKee explained that this is a successful program using humor to get men to talk about hard issues like depression, divorce, and anxiety.