05/17/19 – 11:29 P.M.

Hanco EMS earned an EMS Star of Life Award. The award recognizes exceptional work, life-saving efforts, and patient care. Hanco EMS was one of nine organizations in Ohio to earn the recognition this year. There 60 total applicants.

They will be presented the award during the EMS Star of Life Awards Ceremony on May 22 in Columbus. The ceremony will be streamed live for the public at ems.ohio.gov on the day of the event.