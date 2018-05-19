Community Events for Saturday, May 19

The Fostoria High School musical production of “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” will be staged Tonight, 7pm and Tomorrow, 1pm at Fostoria HS. $10/Adults, $8/Students at the door.

(419-436-4113)

“Color Me Happy” Walk & 5K to fight the stigma of mental illness Today at Riverside Park. Registration at 9am, walk/run at 10am, family events until 3pm. Registration $45/Adults, $10/Age 6-12. Sponsored by NAMI of Hancock County. For info: www.NAMIHancockCounty.org

(419-425-5988)

Annual Millstream Woodcarvers Show Today, 10am-5pm at the group’s workshop (2230 Blanchard Ave). Assorted wood carvings and pyrography will be featured. Free.

(No contact number)

The Findlay “Great Strides” Walk to cure Cystic Fibrosis will be Tomorrow at Riverbend. Check-in at 1pm, walk begins at 2pm. For info: www.CFF.org/GreatStrides

(248-269-8759)

Miss Ohio 2017 Sarah Clapper will speak on resiliency and overcoming obstacles in life on Monday, 7pm at Winebrenner. Free, presented by the Children’s Mentoring Connection.

(419-424-9752)

Blood Donation Drives this week on Monday, Noon-6pm at the Kalida Knights of Columbus and Tuesday, Noon-6pm at the Meadows of Leipsic. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

Blood Donation Drives this week on Tuesday, 11am-5pm at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St); on Wednesday, 3am-2pm at Hearthside Foods, McComb and on Friday, Noon-6pm at First Presbyterian Church (S Main St). Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

(800-733-2767)

The 29th Julie Cole Charity Golf Classic will be held Monday, June 11 at the Findlay Country Club. Grounds pass admission (including lunch) is $10, call for tickets. Proceeds benefit Bridge Hospice, the BVHS Center for Simulation & Clinical Excellence and the Julie Cole Junior Golf Fund.

(419-423-5457)

7th annual Golf For Kids’ Sake to benefit Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Putnam County on Sunday, June 24 at Pike Run Golf Club, Ottawa. Shotgun start at 1pm. For info or to register: www.BBBSwco.com

(419-222-8500)