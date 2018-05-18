Findlay Woman’s Death Ruled As An Accident, Coroner’s Report Claims Overdose

05/18/18 – 5:25 P.M.

The death of a Findlay woman has been ruled as an accident, though the investigation will continue. 28-year-old Danielle Rice was found in a ditch on the north side of Hancock County Road 215 and east of Hancock County Road 18 in February. The coroner’s report says that she died of combined drug toxicity, principally fentanyl.

Sheriff’s deputies had initially ruled her death as a homicide. They don’t believe she died where her body was found because there were no signs of a struggle. She was also tied up in trash bags. The Prosecutor’s Office is handling the case now.