Three People Hurt In Three Car Crash

05/18/18 – 5:07 P.M.

Three people were hurt in a three-car crash in Findlay Friday afternoon. The Findlay Police report that the accident happened around 12:20 p.m at the intersection of Tiffin and Central Avenues. 76-year-old Martha Gallagher of Findlay was driving west on Tiffin when she turned left into the path of 32-year-old Martha Johnson of Findlay. The impact of the crash pushed Gallagher’s vehicle into the car 57-year-old Leah Bledsoe of Findlay.

Johnson and her passenger, 22-year-old Allison Strickland of Cygnet, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital with minor injuries. Roberta Parker of Findlay was a passenger in Gallagher’s and was also taken to Blanchard Valley hospital.

Gallagher was charged with failure to yield.