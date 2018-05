05/18/18 – 2:53 P.M.

The National Alliance of Mental Illness is using the Cure Stigma campaign to raise awareness of mental health illnesses. NAMI of Hancock County executive director Sunny Davis-McNeil said that they try to help people open up.

Sunny Davis-McNeil

She explained that people often feel that they have to hide their illness to fit in. She said that this can lead to people not seeking help.