Mayor Mihalik Weighs In On Collective Position For Blanchard River Flood Mitigation

Earlier in the week business, agricultural, and elected officials came to an agreement on how to handle flood mitigation. Mayor Lydia Mihalik said that Hancock United for a Better Blanchard, Blanchard River Watershed Solutions, and elected officials don’t disagree as much as they thought.

Mihalik said that the groups oppose the use of large storage basins in southern Hancock County. She said that the group wants to see more done to maintain the river.

Mihalik added that coming together was important. She said it will be much easier to work with the Maumee Watershed Conversancy District speaking with a uniformed voice.

