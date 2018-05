5/18/18 – 6:42 A.M.

Local gas prices have hit their highest levels in nearly three years. According to OhioGasPrices.com. the average price for regular in Findlay is hovering just below $3.00 per gallon, at $2.97. The last time local prices where this high was mid-November 2014.

Prices in Findlay are above the state average, which sits at $2.89.