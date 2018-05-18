Mobile Food Pantry Set For This Weekend

5/18/18 – 5:14 A.M.

A mobile food pantry is set to take place in Findlay this weekend. The Kohl’s Distribution Center is sponsoring the event Saturday at their location at 7855 County Road 140. Distribution will start around 8:15 a.m.

Because of work on Road 140, the only way to get to the event is from the north or from Westfield Drive. Gates for the food pantry won’t open before 7 a.m. A representative from each family must attend to receive a food box. Photo identification and proof of current address are also required.

CHOPIN Hall and the West Ohio Food Bank are helping coordinate the food pantry.