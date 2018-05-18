Feds Charge Fostoria Man In Child Porn Case

5/18/18 – 5:05 A.M.

A Fostoria man is facing federal child pornography charges. U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman and FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen Anthony say 58-year-old Brian O’Neill sexually assaulted young boys and had more than 1,000 images of child porn. O’Neill recently pleaded not guilty to charges of production of child pornography and receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Investigators say they found pictures of nude boys between the ages of 2 and 17 when they searched O’Neill’s home at 1023 Gerlock Drive in Fostoria. A search of O’Neill’s barn on Bairdstown Road allegedly turned up more evidence.

Authorities could drop the initial indictment from the Seneca County grand jury as the federal case moves forward.

MORE: The Courier