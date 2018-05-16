Ag & Business Leaders, Government Officials Agree To Flood Mitigation Framework

5/16/18 – 11:34 A.M.

Update – 12:25 P.M.

Elected officials, as well as business and agricultural leaders, say theyre on the same page when it comes to the future of Blanchard River flood mitigation. Members of each group met with the media today to outline their collective position about mitigation moving forward

Audio:Tim Mayle

Findlay-Hancock County Economic Development Director Tim Mayle says the position covers several areas. The position statement from the group calls for incremental flood reduction projects. They acknowledge this could mean not seeing a full 4.5 feet of flood reduction.

Steve Cramer of Hancock United for a Better Blanchard says this gives rural residents a seat at the table

Audio:Steve Cramer

Hancock United for a Better Blanchard opposes using farmland for dry storage basins for flood mitigation. The plan laid out Wednesday calls for the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District to limit spending on researching the basins.

The group believes the Maumee Watershed Conservancy will respond favorably to their requests

Audio:David Blatnik

David Blatnik is with Blanchard River Watershed Solutions. He says the statement also says that all projects moving forward should assess the engineering and feasibility risk. It also addresses the financial viability of projects and states they should have broad community support.

The representatives involved in todays meeting included Mayle, Cramer, and Blatnik, as well as Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik and Hancock County Commissioner Tim Bechtol. They all said while the group will have disagreements on certain items, they’re committed to moving forward together.

The group plans to meet again after Stantec Engineering presents its proof of concept for flood mitigation plans.

Full Position Statement: