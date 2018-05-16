Gypsy Moth Treatments To Start Soon In Wyandot And Seneca Counties

05/16/18 – 2:19 P.M.

Seneca and Wyandot Counties will be treated for gypsy moths this month. The Ohio Department of Agriculture reports that begin aerial treatments when the weather allows. Treatments need high humidity, low temperature, and minimal wind to be successful. They are administered with a low-flying aircraft.

The treatments are non-toxic to humans, fish, pets, and birds. The treatments will most likely be done in the morning.