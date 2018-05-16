Ohio EPA Holding Session To Talk About Hancock County Landfill Project

05/16/18 – 4:34 P.M.

The Ohio EPA is holding a public information session and hearing on the planned expansion of the Hancock County Landfill. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. on May 29 in the Lindamood Room of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.

The proposed expansion will add more than 56.5 acres to the landfill. It includes a request for an exemption from a state rule that says the landfills must be 200 feet from a stream, lake or wetland. If approved, the landfill would be less than 200 feet from three wetland areas.