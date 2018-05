05/16/18 – 11:16 A.M.

A Findlay Street is scheduled for repaving work causing some closings starting tomorrow. Cory Street is scheduled to be milled and paved from Lima to High Streets tomorrow and Friday. Sections of Cory will be closed during the work and detours will be posted.

You’re urged to avoid the area if possible. If you have any questions call the engineering department at 419-424-7121.