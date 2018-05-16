Fostoria Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Owners Of Vacant Lot

5/16/18 – 5:30 A.M.

Fostoria is taking further action to deal with a vacant lot in the 900 block of North Countyline Street. The Review-Times reports the city has sent a cease and desist letter to Rensko Property LLC. The letter demands the property owners being the land back up to grade.

Rensko had planned to bring a Tim Horton’s to the site. When the plans fell through, construction on the property stopped. Mayor Eric Keckler said in April the company had agreed to remove excess dirt and level the land. However, that hasn’t happened yet.

Rensko has until Friday to respond or the city will issue the company zoning citations.

