Housing Assistance Available For Area Veterans

5/16/18 – 5:20 A.M.

Area veterans looking for a place to live can get some help next month. The Hancock Metropolitan Housing Authority is opening its rental assistance waiting list at 8 a.m. on June 4. It will close again at 8 a.m. on June 6.

“Veteran preference” offers rental assistance to a family whose head of household or spouse is a veteran or current member of the four branches of the U.S. military. They must have received a discharge or release for anything other than dishonorable conditions. Widows of former service members are also eligible if they have not remarried.

For more information, you can go to hancockmetro.com. The agency is not accepting paper applications.